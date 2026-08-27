Baking soda is one of the most popular products for different cleaning routines because of its great versatility, and it can even be used on the mattress and pillows to reduce bad odors.

This ingredient can be included as part of regular cleaning, especially because the mattress and pillows are exposed daily to sweat, moisture, and other factors that can cause bad odors.

Putting baking soda on the mattress and pillows: why it is recommended and what it is used for

The main goal of the method is to deodorize, by sprinkling a small amount of baking soda over the surface to help absorb and neutralize the odors that may have become embedded in the fabric.

For this reason, some people include it in bedroom cleaning before changing the sheets or doing a deeper cleaning of the mattress.

It can also be used on pillows, always taking into account the material and the recommendations provided by each manufacturer.

How to use baking soda to deodorize the mattress and pillows

The procedure is simple and consists of the following steps

Remove the sheets, pillowcases, and other bedding

Vacuum all the dust and visible debris from the surface

Sprinkle a light layer of baking soda over the mattress

Let it sit for a few hours so it can help absorb odors

Vacuum up all the baking soda before putting the bedding back on

There is no need to use an excessive amount; just apply a thin, even layer.