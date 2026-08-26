The grill usually accumulates grease, food scraps, and dirt after each barbecue. Although many people turn to brushes or degreasing products, there is a simple alternative that can help make this task easier.

It involves using vinegar, a common ingredient in the kitchen that can also be used for certain household cleaning tasks.

Applying it correctly to the grill can help loosen the grease before starting to cook.

What is spraying vinegar on the grill for?

Vinegar can be used as a help to degrease the grill surface before barbecuing.

Its acidity helps loosen certain residues and grease that remain stuck to the grates. This later makes them easier to remove with a brush or a suitable sponge.

The goal is not to replace a deep cleaning, but to make it easier to remove the accumulated dirt.

How to use vinegar to clean the grill

To apply this trick, you can put white vinegar in a spray bottle and spray a moderate amount on the grates.

The recommendation is to do it before lighting the fire, when the grill is cold or at a safe temperature to handle.

Then, let it sit for a few minutes to help loosen the grease and use a grill brush to remove the dirt.

Once the grease and residue have been removed, it is important to clean the surface and leave it ready before placing the food.

Why does vinegar help remove grease?

Vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that can help detach certain residues and make cleaning easier.

When it comes into contact with grease and dirt, it helps soften the stuck-on residue, making it easier to remove mechanically.

However, it is not an industrial degreaser and its effectiveness may vary depending on how dirty the grill is.

The trick to leaving the grill ready before the barbecue

Once the vinegar has been applied and the dirt removed, it is essential to remove any cleaning residue before cooking.

The grill must be clean and dry before placing the meat, vegetables, or any other food.

In addition, if the surface has a significant buildup of burnt grease, it may be necessary to complement the process with a more thorough brushing.

What to keep in mind before using vinegar

Although vinegar can be useful for certain household tasks, not all surfaces react in the same way.

Therefore, it is advisable to check the grill material and the manufacturer’s instructions before applying any product.

It is also important to avoid mixing vinegar with bleach or other cleaning chemicals, since some combinations can release dangerous gases.