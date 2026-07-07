Putting mint leaves inside the oven and the microwave when they are turned off is a home trick that can be used to deodorize these appliances in a completely natural way.

Thanks to its intense aroma, mint helps leave a feeling of freshness and reduce odors that often linger, especially after cooking or heating foods with high fat content.

Putting mint leaves in the oven and microwave: why it is recommended

Placing these leaves in the oven trays after cooking is a homemade way to help freshen the interior of the appliance.

How to put this mint leaf trick into practice

The preparation is simple

Wash fresh mint leaves

Dry them with napkins

Place them in an open container

Put this container in only when the appliance is turned off

Leave them to act overnight

During this time , the leaves will gradually release their aroma and leave a feeling of freshness inside.

The best times to apply the mint leaf trick

In general, the trick is usually used

After cooking foods with strong odors

After cleaning the oven or microwave

When the appliance will remain unused for several hours