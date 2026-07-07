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Putting mint leaves inside the oven and the microwave when they are turned off is a home trick that can be used to deodorize these appliances in a completely natural way.

Thanks to its intense aroma, mint helps leave a feeling of freshness and reduce odors that often linger, especially after cooking or heating foods with high fat content.

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Putting mint leaves in the oven and microwave: why it is recommended

Placing these leaves in the oven trays after cooking is a homemade way to help freshen the interior of the appliance.

How to put this mint leaf trick into practice

The preparation is simple

  • Wash fresh mint leaves
  • Dry them with napkins
  • Place them in an open container
  • Put this container in only when the appliance is turned off
  • Leave them to act overnight

During this time, the leaves will gradually release their aroma and leave a feeling of freshness inside.

Image: Shutterstock.

The best times to apply the mint leaf trick

In general, the trick is usually used

  • After cooking foods with strong odors
  • After cleaning the oven or microwave
  • When the appliance will remain unused for several hours

It is important to note that this trick should be used as a complement to routine cleaning, not as a replacement for it.