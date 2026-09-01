A simple laundry trick involving ice cubes has gained attention as a way to reduce wrinkles in clothes without using an iron. The method consists of adding a few ice cubes to the dryer with freshly washed clothes and running a short cycle.

The idea is that the ice melts as the dryer heats up, creating steam inside the drum. That moisture can help relax some of the wrinkles in clothing, although the results can vary depending on the fabric and how badly wrinkled the garments are.

How does the ice cube dryer trick work?

The process is relatively simple. After putting your damp clothes in the dryer, add a few ice cubes directly into the drum and start a short, high-heat cycle.

As the dryer heats up, the ice melts and produces moisture. The combination of heat and steam can help loosen wrinkles in fabrics, making clothes look smoother when the cycle ends.

When can this laundry trick help?

The ice cube method can be useful when you want to quickly freshen up clothes that have developed light wrinkles. It may be especially convenient for garments that have been sitting in the dryer or have been left folded or packed for a period of time.

The trick is not a replacement for ironing or steaming when clothes have deep, set-in wrinkles. Its effectiveness also depends on the type of fabric, with some materials responding better to steam than others.

For the best results, the dryer should not be overloaded. Clothes need enough room to move freely inside the drum so that the hot air and steam can reach them. Gemini

A small load generally works better than a completely full dryer because the clothes have more space to tumble and separate.

What should you keep in mind?

Before trying the method, check the care label on your garments and make sure they can safely be dried at a high temperature. Some fabrics can shrink, become damaged, or require a lower drying temperature.

It is also important to remove the clothes promptly after the cycle finishes. Leaving warm clothes sitting in a pile can allow new wrinkles to form.

The ice cube trick is therefore best viewed as a quick way to reduce minor wrinkles when you do not have time to use an iron or steamer. It can make some clothes look smoother, but it will not eliminate every wrinkle.