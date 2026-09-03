Dish soap is not only useful in the kitchen. The household product can also be used to clean concrete surfaces, particularly when dirt, grease or oil has accumulated.

The trick works because dish soap is designed to break down grease, helping loosen oily residue from the porous surface of concrete.

How does dish soap work on concrete

When mixed with water, dish soap creates a cleaning solution that can help lift dirt and grease from concrete. It can be useful for light or moderate stains without requiring a specialized cleaning product.

The method is particularly helpful for fresh oil stains. Older stains that have penetrated deeper into the concrete may require repeated cleaning or a dedicated concrete degreaser.

How to use the household trick

Start by sweeping the concrete to remove loose dirt. Apply a small amount of dish soap mixed with water to the stained area and scrub it with a stiff-bristled brush.

Let the solution work on the stain before rinsing the surface thoroughly with clean water. For more stubborn marks, the process may need to be repeated.

When mixed with water, dish soap creates a cleaning solution that can help lift dirt and grease from concrete. Gemini IA

When dish soap can help

Dish soap is most useful for everyday dirt and greasy stains on concrete driveways, patios, and other outdoor surfaces. It is a simple alternative when a surface needs basic cleaning rather than intensive treatment.

However, it is not a solution for every type of concrete stain. Mold, heavy buildup and deeply absorbed oil may require products specifically designed for concrete or other cleaning methods.