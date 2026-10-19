Baking soda is one of the most widely used ingredients in household cleaning because of its versatility and low cost.

In the bathroom, it can become a resource for cleaning the toilet, removing surface residue, and helping reduce bad odors without necessarily resorting to harsher cleaning products if it is combined with detergent.

The recommendation is part of a guide to safer cleaning products published by the U.S. King County administration.

What is the purpose of pouring baking soda and detergent into the toilet?

From a chemical standpoint, baking soda acts as a mild abrasive that helps loosen dirt without easily scratching the surface. When combined with detergent, it helps remove residue, while the surfactants in the detergent help lift grease and other adhered particles.

How to use baking soda and detergent to clean the toilet

The procedure recommended by the U.S. agency is simple and does not require preparing a complex mixture. The important point is to distribute the product, scrub the surfaces, and remove the residue when finished.

To do this, follow these steps:

Sprinkle baking soda inside the toilet bowl, over the surfaces you want to clean.

Add two or three drops of liquid dish detergent .

Scrub with a toilet brush, paying attention to the areas where dirt accumulates.

Flush to rinse and remove the cleaning residue.

However, if there is persistent dirt and buildup, tough stains, or significant limescale deposits, it may be necessary to use a product specifically formulated for that problem and follow its instructions for use.

Does baking soda eliminate bad toilet odors?

Baking soda can help control some odors associated with residue and dirt. If the odor persists after cleaning, it is advisable to check whether there is a buildup of residue, drain problems, or issues with the plumbing.

It is also important to distinguish between cleaning and disinfecting. A bowl that looks clean or smells better does not mean that all microorganisms that can pose a health risk have been eliminated.

That is why, to keep the bathroom in good condition, the best approach is to combine regular cleaning with proper ventilation.

What precautions should be taken when cleaning the toilet with baking soda and detergent

Although baking soda and detergent are used in various household tasks, that does not mean that any combination of ingredients is safe or effective.

Before mixing products, it is important to check their labels and avoid combining cleaners of unknown composition.

In particular, bleach should never be mixed with products that contain acids or ammonia, as dangerous gases can be released.