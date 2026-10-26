Cleaning window glass can be a difficult task when, after applying a product, visible marks remain on the surface. To avoid this problem, there are homemade preparations that use common kitchen ingredients.

The University of Georgia recommends a mixture of white vinegar, cornstarch and warm water to clean windows. The preparation is part of its household cleaning tips.

What ingredient can be mixed with vinegar to clean windows?

The ingredient is cornstarch, also known as corn starch, a product that is often used to prepare different cooking recipes.

According to the University of Georgia, this ingredient can be combined with white vinegar and warm water to make a solution for cleaning windows.

The institution presents this preparation as a homemade alternative for cleaning glass and preventing marks from remaining after the procedure.

In addition to the mixture, the university highlights the importance of properly removing the product from the surface.

How do you prepare the vinegar and cornstarch mixture to clean windows?

The University of Georgia indicates the following amounts:

One quarter cup of white vinegar.

One whole tablespoon of cornstarch.

One quart of warm water, equivalent to approximately 946 milliliters.

To use the preparation, it recommends following these steps:

Mix the three ingredients. Place the preparation in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the windows you want to clean. Remove the product with crumpled newspaper.

According to the university, using crumpled newspaper to dry the windows is a traditional method that helps avoid streaks after cleaning.

What precautions should be taken when using this mixture?

The University of Georgia recommends testing homemade cleaning products in a less visible area before applying them to the entire surface to check that they are suitable for the material.

It also advises removing the window screens before cleaning them, since they can be washed separately with a brush and detergent.