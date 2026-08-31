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The mixture of baking soda and orange juice is a great low-cost alternative to include in cleaning routines during everyday life and, at the same time, freshen up the spaces.

This is because it combines two inexpensive and easy-to-obtain ingredients, both with properties that help remove dirt, neutralize odors and improve the appearance of various surfaces.

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Mixing baking soda and fresh orange juice: why it is recommended and what it is used for

Baking soda is known for its ability to neutralize bad odors and act as a gentle abrasive, capable of helping to loosen dirt without scratching most surfaces.

For its part, the citric acid in orange makes it a great ally for making it easier to remove stuck-on residue, as well as providing a sweet and intense fragrance.

How to prepare this mixture to clean and freshen easily

  • Mix orange juice to taste with two teaspoons of baking soda
  • Add water (optional)

The main uses of this mixture of baking soda and fresh orange juice

Although its functionality will depend on each case, the combination can be used to

  • Clean sinks and basins
  • Help eliminate odors in drains
  • Remove residue from durable surfaces
  • Freshen containers and utensils
  • Help with cleaning areas with grease buildup

The advice is always to use gloves, keep the mixture away from the face, and not mix it with other chemical products.