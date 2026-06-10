Baking soda, vinegar, and detergent are among the most commonly used products in cleaning routines due to their versatility and how easy they are to incorporate into everyday life.

Their combination offers benefits, especially for removing built-up dirt, neutralizing bad odors, and helping keep various areas of the home spotless.

Mixing baking soda, vinegar, and detergent: why it is recommended

When these ingredients come into contact, they create a mixture whose effect helps make it easier to remove residue, grease, and stuck-on dirt from difficult surfaces.

Baking soda and detergent are known for their deodorizing properties and for their uses in removing dirt in a practical way, while white vinegar is widely used to remove mineral deposits and built-up residue.

This combination can make everyday cleaning tasks easier, especially in areas where dirt that is hard to remove accumulates.

What is this baking soda, vinegar, and detergent mixture for

This preparation can be used to clean, for example

Drains

Countertops

Trash cans

Refrigerators

Kitchen sinks

The advice is always to use gloves and safety gear when cleaning and to keep the mixture away from your face.