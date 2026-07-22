Olive oil and baking soda are two common kitchen ingredients that can also be used for some household cleaning tasks. When combined, they form a soft-textured paste that helps lift grease and built-up dirt without resorting to chemical or abrasive cleaners.

This mixture is recommended for cleaning certain surfaces, particularly stainless steel ones with grease residue, since the baking soda provides a slightly abrasive action and the oil helps loosen the dirt.

What mixing olive oil and baking soda is used for

This preparation can be used to remove grease stuck on the outside of the oven, and to clean stainless steel utensils with stubborn dirt.

In addition, some people also use it to clean stainless steel refrigerators and to clean the outside of certain extractor hoods made of the same material.

How to mix olive oil and baking soda and use it correctly

To prepare this mixture, you will need two tablespoons of baking soda and one tablespoon of olive oil.

Place both ingredients in a container and mix until you obtain a smooth paste. If it is too thick, add more drops of oil.

To use it, apply a small amount to a microfiber cloth or a soft sponge and rub the surface in circular motions. Then, remove the residue with a damp cloth and dry with another clean one to avoid leaving an oily layer.

Why mixing olive oil and baking soda is recommended

This mixture gained popularity because it takes advantage of the properties of both ingredients, since baking soda helps lift dirt thanks to its mild abrasiveness, while olive oil helps loosen grease residue and makes cleaning easier without scratching the surface.

However, it is warned that using it on porous surfaces, fabrics, or floors can be harmful, since the oil can leave residues that are hard to remove.