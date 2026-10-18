Keeping the bathroom clean can be difficult due to the buildup of dirt and residue from soap on surfaces such as bathtubs, sinks, and showers. However, there are alternatives that can be prepared at home with everyday ingredients.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a household cleaning booklet on its website that includes a recipe based on baking soda and detergent, two products that, when combined, produce a creamy cleaner for cleaning stuck-on dirt from different surfaces.

What is the effect of mixing baking soda with detergent?

The combination of baking soda and detergent produces a creamy cleaner that helps remove stuck-on dirt from different surfaces in the home, especially in the bathroom.

Baking soda acts as a mild abrasive that makes it easier to remove residue through friction, while the detergent helps remove grease and other substances that build up on the surface.

According to the Green Cleaning Brochure: Non-toxic cleaning recipes for your home published on the EPA’s official website, this preparation is an alternative for cleaning the bathroom.

Step-by-step preparation of the mixture

According to the recipe published on the EPA website, the following ingredients are needed to prepare this cleaner:

Half a cup of baking soda.

Liquid soap or detergent in enough quantity to obtain a creamy consistency.

Optionally, 5 to 10 drops of aromatic essential oil, such as rose or lavender.

Place the half cup of baking soda in a container and slowly add the detergent or liquid soap while stirring constantly. Continue mixing until you obtain a thick, creamy consistency, similar to frosting. If you want to add the essential oil, now is the time.

The brochure recommends preparing only the amount that will be used.

How should this mixture be used to clean the bathroom?

According to the instructions included in the EPA document, the mixture should be applied directly to a sponge to clean surfaces.

With the sponge soaked in the mixture, scrub the surface to be cleaned and rinse with water to remove the dirt and any residue from the preparation.

It is not necessary to let the product sit for any period of time; the brochure recommends cleaning and rinsing.

Where can this mixture be used?

The brochure published by the EPA identifies four surfaces on which the preparation can be used: