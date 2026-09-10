The Washington succession law clearly sets out the situations in which a child or any other heir may be unable to receive assets or benefits after a death.

The provision of RCW 11.84.020 establishes that no person classified as an “abuser” may acquire property or receive inheritance as a consequence of the death of the affected person.

Which children may be excluded from an inheritance

This case contemplated by the law does not refer in any circumstance to bad family relations between parents and children, but rather applies to specific situations where the heir caused intentional harm involving the deceased’s estate.

According to the regulation, an person who participates, either as an actor or accomplice, in the deliberate and illegal financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult is considered an “abuser.”

This means that if a child was involved in a situation of this kind with their mother or father and the parent died, when there is sufficient evidence to prove it, they will be prohibited from accessing the assets.

The same applies to any heir who was involved in the death of the deceased, whose official legal term is “slayer”.

Which assets are covered by this regulation

According to this point of the law, the following are included: real property, personal property, and any other right or interest in them. These must pass according to the corresponding succession provisions.