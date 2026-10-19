Miley Cyrus and her mother, Tish Cyrus, donate $1 million to help homeless women in Los Angeles.

Homelessness among women keeps growing in Los Angeles. According to the latest count by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, there are 22,232 women experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County.

In that context, Miley Cyrus and her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, announced a major contribution to help some of them find a home.

The $1 million donation for Rosa’s Place

On October 10, at the Downtown Women’s Center’s annual gala, where both were honored, the singer announced a $1 million donation through the Miley Cyrus Foundation to support Rosa’s Place, People reported.

The building, on Skid Row, will provide 97 permanent apartments for women, including survivors of violence. Miley and Tish will also be involved in the interior design.

That night, more than $2.1 million was raised for the center’s housing campaign.

“Proud to have been a part of raising over $2.1 million tonight in support of @dwcweb and their HOME campaign, with the vision of seeing every woman housed,” Miley wrote on social media.

The building is named after Rosa Arzola, a woman who lived on Skid Row and inspired Jill Halverson to found the Downtown Women’s Center almost 50 years ago.

Los Angeles skyline. Wikimedia Commons

A cause that began 12 years ago

Miley’s commitment to people experiencing homelessness dates back to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, when she invited Jesse Helt, a 22-year-old experiencing homelessness, to accept her award. That same year, she launched the Happy Hippie Foundation.

For her, the cause is personal. “I have always thought of home as my safe place, and I have always had my family who loved me and supported me no matter what,” she told Billboard. “I started MCF to honor the women in my life, especially my mom and my grandma.”

According to the center’s CEO, Amy Turk, the first residents will move in in fall 2027. The building will offer on-site services such as case management, health care, and job training and will almost double the center’s permanent supportive housing.