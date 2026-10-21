T-shirts, jeans, pajamas, and underwear should not always be washed with the same frequency; rather, the timing will be directly tied to how each one is used individually.

Taking this parameter into account, The American Cleaning Institute released a tips guide to make the washing schedule easier at home.

Although it provides general recommendations based on how much clothes are used, it also explains that factors such as fabric type, wear, and weather can play a key role in determining whether a garment should or should not be put in the washing machine.

How often they recommend washing each garment according to its type

The expert advice is to use the following recommendations as a reference:

T-shirts

Dress shirts, tank tops, and camisoles should be washed after each time they are worn.

Jeans

This garment can raise doubts, but in general it is recommended to wash it after approximately 3 wears.

Pajamas

Clothes used for sleeping should be put in the washing machine after 3 or 4 uses, although it is specified that those who shower before bed can extend this recommendation.

Underwear

In general, underwear and socks should be washed after each use, while for bras the recommendation is to do so after waiting between 2 and 3 uses. In addition, it is recommended to give this garment a day of rest before wearing it again so the elastic does not lose its shape.

Special cases of garments that should be washed more frequently

Specialists indicate that, regardless of the previous recommendations, whites and silks are prone to fading and should be put in the washing machine once they have been used.

The same applies to clothes with stains, which should be cleaned as soon as possible and dry to care for the garment.