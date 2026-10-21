A dark roux for gumbo can take up to an hour of constant stirring. In a viral TikTok tutorial, though, chef Adriánna Guillory-Bellow never sets a timer and judges doneness by color alone, warning that most home cooks pull theirs off the heat too early.

Recipes for a dark roux generally estimate 45 minutes to an hour. Guillory-Bellow offers no set number: She tells viewers that the process takes a while and explains exactly how to tell when it is ready without a specific timer.

The video has drawn nearly 20 million views and more than 1.4 million likes on TikTok. Guillory-Bellow, a Louisiana-raised chef based in Los Angeles who specializes in Creole and Cajun cooking, posts there as @louisianacreoleinla .

A roux is flour cooked slowly in fat, and it is the base that gives gumbo its body and deep, toasty flavor. She opened her video by declaring it gumbo season and telling viewers their roux isn’t dark enough.

How do you know when gumbo roux is dark enough?

Guillory-Bellow tracks the roux through a series of color checkpoints. The first is a light tan she compares to peanut butter or pecan candy. That shade works for étouffée, a thick Louisiana stew often made with crawfish or shrimp, but not for gumbo.

The second checkpoint is the color of milk chocolate, and this is where she says many cooks get impatient and stop. The roux looks done at that stage, but it still produces a gumbo that turns out too pale.

The target is a deeper, darker brown beyond milk chocolate. Because the roux keeps darkening after it leaves the heat, she pulls it once it reaches that range rather than waiting for the darkest possible shade.

Why does gumbo roux take up to an hour of nonstop stirring?

Her recipe uses two parts flour to one part oil: 4 cups of flour and 2 cups of oil. She works in a heavy-bottomed pot, in this case a cast-iron skillet, and blends the two completely before turning on the burner.

Once the mixture is smooth, it goes over medium heat and the stirring can’t stop. The roux browns gradually, but it can scorch just as fast, so it needs constant attention the whole time.

She keeps a spatula nearby to scrape the sides of the pot as it cooks. For first-timers, she acknowledges the work can wear out an arm. Her advice is to switch hands or have someone else take a turn at the spoon.

A dark roux for gumbo can take up to an hour of constant stirring. Credit: Magnific.

What do you do with gumbo roux once it’s dark enough?

When the roux hits the right shade, Guillory-Bellow takes the pot off the burner but keeps stirring. Heat stored in the pan cooks it slightly further while it cools, and the color deepens as it settles.

After it reaches room temperature, some oil separates and rises to the surface. She pours that layer off, then lays a paper towel on top to absorb whatever is left.

Extra roux can be stored in a mason jar. By her account, it keeps for a couple of months in the refrigerator and much longer in the freezer.