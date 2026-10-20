The use of commercial cleaning products can pose a risk when they are used incorrectly or are not rinsed properly, especially in homes with small children or pets. In addition, mixing incompatible products can generate toxic gases or leave residues potentially harmful to health.

According to a collection of recipes published on the University of Connecticut website, Good Housekeeping magazine recommends using a mixture of water, white vinegar and alcohol to spray and clean window and mirror glass.

What is spraying this mixture of vinegar, alcohol and water on glass for?

When spraying this mixture on window or mirror glass, the acetic acid present in white vinegar helps loosen certain residues and stains, while the alcohol facilitates the evaporation of the liquid and helps reduce the marks that may remain on the surface.

For its part, the water acts as a diluent, reduces the concentration of the ingredients and allows the solution to be distributed evenly over the surface to be cleaned.

How do you prepare the solution that leaves glass clean and shiny?

To prepare this solution, the following ingredients should be mixed in a spray bottle:

Two cups of water.

1/2 cup of white vinegar or, failing that, apple cider vinegar.

1/4 cup of 70% isopropyl alcohol.

It is recommended to close the bottle properly and shake it gently to combine the three ingredients before applying the mixture to the surface.

Once the solution is prepared, there are two ways to use it:

Spray directly onto the glass: in the case of windows, apply the mixture and wipe with a soft cloth to remove the liquid and leave the surface dry. Apply the mixture to a cloth: spray a small amount of solution onto a soft cloth and use it to clean the glass, especially when you want to prevent the liquid from reaching the edges or frames.

The optional touch: how to improve the smell of the solution

If the smell of the vinegar or alcohol is too strong, a few drops of essential oil can be added to provide a more pleasant fragrance during cleaning.