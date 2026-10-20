Cleaning windows without leaving streaks or resorting to specialized products is possible with ingredients that many people have at home. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposes a simple formula to prepare a homemade glass cleaner, which includes water, newspaper, vinegar or lemon juice.

The recommendation appears in the official guide on household hazardous waste, within a series of alternatives to reduce the use of products that may contain toxic, corrosive, or flammable ingredients.

What is it for to mix vinegar or lemon juice with water and spray glass

Mixing a tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice with water, spraying glass and windows, and drying them with newspaper is a trick designed as an alternative to certain commercial glass cleaners. Its main advantage is that it uses a small amount of an acidic ingredient, diluted in water, which is often found in homes.

Both vinegar and lemon juice contain acids that can help remove some surface residue.

How many liters of water to use

The proportion recommended by the EPA is “one tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice for each liter of water”. It is not necessary to add both ingredients at the same time: the guide presents them as alternatives.

To prepare the mixture, you can follow these steps:

Measure one liter of water. Add one tablespoon of vinegar or, instead, one tablespoon of lemon juice. Mix the ingredients until combined. Transfer the mixture to a clean sprayer suitable for liquids. Spray a moderate amount onto the glass you want to clean. Dry the surface with newspaper, as indicated by the EPA recommendation.

Why do they recommend using vinegar or lemon to spray and clean windows

The recommendation is related to the possibility of replacing household products with simpler alternatives.

In its guide on household hazardous waste, the EPA explains that certain leftover household products may pose risks because of their ingredients and chemical properties.

In this context, the EPA advises considering alternative methods for some common cleaning needs. The mixture of water with vinegar or lemon juice appears precisely as an option for glass surfaces.