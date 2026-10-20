Clogged pipes are one of the most common household problems, both in the kitchen and in the bathroom.

The buildup of food scraps, grease, soap, and other residues can make it difficult for water to pass through and cause bad odors in the home.

However, there is a simple alternative that uses three household items, common around the house: baking soda, white vinegar, and hot water.

The procedure, recommended by the waste management program of the U.S. county of King County, allows you to try to unclog the drain with inexpensive ingredients that are easy to obtain.

How to unclog a pipe with baking soda, vinegar, and boiling water

To complete the method correctly, first apply the baking soda to the drain, then add white vinegar and finally rinse with hot water.

According to King County’s recommendations for safer household cleaning, this preparation can be repeated if there are still difficulties draining the water.

To put it into practice, the following ingredients are needed:

1/2 cup baking soda .

1/2 cup white vinegar .

Boiling water, enough to rinse the drain.

Step by step: how to apply the mixture to unclog the drain

Remove visible residue: remove food scraps, hair, or other materials around the drain grate. Add the baking soda: pour half a cup directly into the pipe. Add the white vinegar: slowly add half a cup. Let it sit: wait a few minutes for the mixture to come into contact with the accumulated residue. Rinse with hot water: pour the water carefully to help flush away any debris that may be blocking the pipe. Check the drainage: turn on the tap and see whether the water flows normally again.

Why cleaning pipes with baking soda and vinegar works

Baking soda is a compound with alkaline properties that is commonly used in household cleaning because of its mild abrasive properties and its ability to help remove surface dirt.

For its part, white vinegar contains acetic acid, a component that gives it acidic properties and can help remove certain mineral deposits, such as some limescale buildup, and surface residue.

Both vinegar and baking soda are two common household ingredients that can help with cleaning numerous surfaces if applied correctly, with methods endorsed by experts.