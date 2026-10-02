Fall is already here, and Halloween is just around the corner. As pumpkin flavors take over the season, this easy pumpkin bread is a simple recipe to bring those fall flavors to the table.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease an 8½- or 9-inch loaf pan and line it with parchment paper, leaving some paper hanging over the sides to make the bread easier to remove later.

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and baking soda.

In a separate, larger bowl, mix the vegetable oil with the pumpkin purée and both types of sugar. Add the eggs, sour cream or yogurt, and vanilla, then stir until the mixture is smooth.

Gradually incorporate the dry ingredients into the pumpkin mixture. Stir just until everything comes together, without overmixing the batter.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and spread it evenly across the top.

Bake for about 60 to 75 minutes. The bread is ready when it has risen, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs but no wet batter.