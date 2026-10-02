Fall is already here, and Halloween is just around the corner. As pumpkin flavors take over the season, this easy pumpkin bread is a simple recipe to bring those fall flavors to the table.
What do you need to make pumpkin bread?
- ½ cup vegetable oil, plus extra for the pan.
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour.
- 1 teaspoon baking powder.
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
- ¾ teaspoon salt.
- ½ teaspoon baking soda.
- 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin purée.
- 1 cup granulated sugar.
- ¾ cup packed brown sugar.
- 2 large eggs.
- ¼ cup full-fat sour cream or plain yogurt.
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract.
How to make the perfect pumpkin bread
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease an 8½- or 9-inch loaf pan and line it with parchment paper, leaving some paper hanging over the sides to make the bread easier to remove later.
- In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and baking soda.
- In a separate, larger bowl, mix the vegetable oil with the pumpkin purée and both types of sugar. Add the eggs, sour cream or yogurt, and vanilla, then stir until the mixture is smooth.
- Gradually incorporate the dry ingredients into the pumpkin mixture. Stir just until everything comes together, without overmixing the batter.
- Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and spread it evenly across the top.
- Bake for about 60 to 75 minutes. The bread is ready when it has risen, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs but no wet batter.
- Let the loaf rest in the pan for about 20 minutes. Then use the parchment paper to carefully lift it onto a wire rack and allow it to cool completely before slicing.