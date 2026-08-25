Pasta is one of the foods found in almost every household and is considered a kitchen all-rounder because of its versatility and simple preparation. Although the cooking process is straightforward, there are some home tricks that can help achieve a better result quickly.

One of them consists of adding a few drops of lemon to the cooking water to avoid one of the most common problems: the noodles sticking together.

Why is it recommended, and what is it for

Adding a few drops of lemon to the cooking water helps keep the noodles from sticking together.

The procedure is simple

Fill the pot with the usual amount of water

Wait for the water to reach a boil

Add the noodles

Add a few drops of lemon juice to the water

Cook the pasta for the time indicated on the package

Stir during cooking to help keep the noodles separate

Lemon then works as a complement to the cooking process and can be especially useful when you want a pasta with a firmer texture.

Other Tricks to Keep Noodles from Sticking

Lemon does not replace the traditional methods for preventing pasta from sticking, so to get the best possible results, it is important that the noodles have enough space to cook and that the water is boiling before adding them.

In addition, it is recommended to stir during cooking, especially in the first few minutes, when the noodles may begin to stick to each other.

Once the cooking process is complete, drain them and serve as usual.