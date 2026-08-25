The Social Security Administration (SSA) in the United States will deposit the last round of August payments on the fourth Wednesday of the month. At the same time, the dates on which payments will be received in September are also known.

The SSA Payment Schedule is organized according to beneficiaries’ birth dates and the benefits they receive.

Who still got paid in August 2026?

For August, most beneficiaries should already have received their benefit deposit. Only those born between the 21st and the 31st remain, and they will be paid on Wednesday, August 26, according to the SSA payment schedule.

SSI beneficiaries: July 31.

Beneficiaries who have received their payments since before May 1997: Monday, August 3.

Born between the 1st and 10th: Wednesday, August 12.

Born between the 11th and 20th: Wednesday, August 19.

Born between the 21st and 31st: Wednesday, August 26.

If a beneficiary does not receive their benefit on the corresponding date, the claim must be filed directly with the authorities after three business days have passed. In some cases, delays or payment errors are due to outdated or missing information.

The September 2026 Payment Schedule: How is it organized?

For September, the payment schedule is organized as follows: