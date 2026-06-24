Keeping your passport up to date in the United States is of utmost importance for those who usually travel often, especially if it involves flights abroad, since it is an essential document when passing through any checkpoint of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

However, in some cases you cannot simply renew the passport, and you must apply for the document from scratch as if it were a new one. This applies to those that were issued to minors under 16 years old.

The United States will block passport renewals: Who will have to apply from scratch?

Those who applied for their passport while under 16 years old are excluded from any renewal and must complete the entire process in person.

First of all, this happens because the renewal process is simplified, and when it comes to a minor the Government requires that it be requested in person every five years because of the physical changes that can occur during childhood and adolescence.

Additionally, the following people will also not be able to renew their passport:

Those with a damaged, lost, or stolen passport

Those with a passport issued more than 15 years ago

Those with a different name than the one appearing on the original

How do I apply for a new passport?

To apply for a new passport, the person must appear at an office with the DS-11 Form. Additionally, the following will be needed:

Provide proof of U.S. citizenship such as a birth certificate, naturalization certificate, or citizenship certificate

Present valid official identification

Submit a photograph that meets the official requirements

Pay the corresponding fee

What do I need to renew an American passport?

Those who do qualify for renewal can complete the process by mail or online. The following must be submitted: