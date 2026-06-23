The United States can immediately deport Mexican citizens who try to enter with the laser visa or Border Crossing Card (BCC) outside the permitted areas. The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) warn that this document has strict limits and does not grant free entry into the country.

The risk is for those who have an active detention order: presenting the BCC at a checkpoint where it is not valid can lead to immediate arrest and removal. Thousands of travelers continue to rely on this document without fully knowing its restrictions.

What document can cause the immediate deportation of Mexicans?

The document is the laser visa or Border Crossing Card (BCC). It allows Mexican citizens to enter by land and stay in areas near the border for a maximum of 30 days.

The problem appears when it is used outside that framework. Leaving the authorized areas with only the BCC is an immigration violation and, for someone who has a pending detention order, showing it at a checkpoint can trigger immediate deportation.

How far can you travel with the laser visa?

Up to 25 miles in California and Texas

Up to 55 miles in New Mexico

Up to 75 miles in Arizona

How to avoid deportation with the laser visa in the United States in 2026?

The main rule is that the laser visa is not valid for flights or cruises. Anyone who tries to board a plane, enter by sea, or travel outside the border zone with only the BCC will be rejected automatically, even if the destination is within the permitted territory.

To avoid problems, it is advisable to review the type of trip and the documentation before traveling. Combining the BCC with a valid passport removes geographic restrictions and allows stays of up to 180 days in the country .

What documents are needed besides the BCC?

To fly or leave the border zone, it is mandatory to have:

Valid Mexican passport

B1/B2 visa or a valid combination with the BCC

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