Some immigrants who currently receive full Medicaid coverage in Illinois could lose those benefits when the new rules take effect. The last day of federal Medicaid coverage for people affected by the changes will be September 30.

The changes do not apply to every immigrant in the state. Certain lawful permanent residents, Cuban and Haitian entrants, COFA migrants, children under 19, and pregnant individuals will remain eligible for full Medicaid under the new rules.

Who could lose Medicaid coverage?

Some noncitizens who were previously eligible for federally funded Medicaid will no longer qualify for full coverage starting October 1.

This includes certain immigrants whose status does not fall within the categories that remain eligible. Lawful permanent residents who have not completed the five-year eligibility period could also be affected unless they qualify for an exception.

Who will keep their coverage?

Lawful permanent residents who have met the five-year requirement, or who are exempt from it, can remain eligible. Cuban and Haitian entrants and COFA migrants will also continue to qualify.

Illinois is set to change Medicaid eligibility rules for some immigrants on October 1, potentially affecting their access to health coverage.

Children under 19 and pregnant individuals will remain covered, as will people already enrolled in Illinois-funded programs such as Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors and certain programs for survivors of domestic violence and people with kidney disease.

What happens after September 30

People who lose full Medicaid coverage may still qualify for Emergency Medicaid if they meet the other eligibility requirements and have a qualifying medical emergency. Emergency Medicaid does not provide the same coverage as regular Medicaid.

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is notifying potentially affected beneficiaries. People whose immigration status has changed should update their information and provide current documents so their eligibility can be reassessed.