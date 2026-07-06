The Government of the United States is delivering bank accounts with an initial deposit of 1,000 dollars to eligible families with children born from 2025 onward who have claimed them by filing Form 4547.

The program that makes this possible is called Trump Accounts and is included within the One Big Beautiful Bill tax reform. According to the authorities, it seeks to encourage long-term savings for American children.

The initial deposit, which will be made by the Treasury Department to those who qualify, will also be given to families that claim them and have children born through 2028 inclusive.

The United States will deposit 1,000 dollars to those who have children in the next two years

Although accounts can be opened by any family that has children under 18 years old, the deposit is only available for those born between 2025 and 2028.

The program establishes

1,000 initial dollars from the Government for children born between 2025 and 2028

Additional contributions of up to 5,000 dollars per year.

Employer contributions of 2,500 dollars annually, tax-free.

The money is invested in funds that track the S&P 500 and cannot be withdrawn until age 18. From that moment onward, the account will be treated as a traditional IRA

How to apply for this 1,000-dollar deposit

According to what is stated on the official website of the program, to open an account, it will be necessary to:

Submit Form 4547 together with taxes or in the Trump Accounts app or through the IRS website in “Individual Online Accounts”.

“All minors under 18 in the U.S. with a valid Social Security number are eligible to open a Trump account. Parents or legal guardians can open and manage accounts on behalf of their children," it states.