Social Security is preparing for a major transformation over the next five years as the agency implements its new strategic plan for fiscal years 2026 through 2030.

The Social Security Administration released its new strategic plan on August 7, outlining how it intends to improve services, strengthen its operations and protect the resources used to administer benefits.

The plan covers the agency’s priorities through 2030 and could influence how beneficiaries interact with Social Security in the years ahead.

What is changing at Social Security?

The SSA’s new plan is built around three major strategic goals.

The first is to become a premier service provider, with the agency promising faster, more accurate and more reliable service through online, in-person and telephone channels.

The second focuses on protecting and preserving public resources. This includes improving payment accuracy, protecting personal information and strengthening the management of taxpayer resources.

The third goal focuses on Social Security employees and productivity. The agency says it wants to provide workers with the tools, technology and support needed to deliver higher-quality services.

Social Security is targeting faster service

One of the most important parts of the plan for beneficiaries is its focus on service delivery.

The SSA says the strategy is intended to deliver faster and more reliable assistance across multiple channels.

That could matter for people who need to apply for benefits, manage existing benefits, resolve payment issues or communicate with the agency.

The strategic plan also comes as Social Security continues to expand its use of technology to process claims and manage its programs.

For example, the agency recently said it uses technology to identify potential Compassionate Allowances cases and electronic medical records to help speed up certain disability determinations .

Protecting payments and personal information

The agency’s second strategic goal could also affect beneficiaries.

Social Security says it intends to improve payment accuracy while safeguarding personal information and responsibly managing the programs that millions of Americans depend on.

The SSA says these priorities are intended to help transform the agency into a premier service organization for the more than 300 million Americans it serves.