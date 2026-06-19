The state of New York began sending tax relief checks worth more than $2 billion to nearly three million eligible homeowners and seniors. Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that the payments will arrive during the summer and fall through the STAR program.

The benefit applies to those who are enrolled in the STAR credit or in its expanded version for seniors. Sending has already begun in different areas of the state and will continue on a staggered basis in the coming months.

Who receives the STAR check, and how much do they pay?

The STAR program offers property tax relief to homeowners and seniors who meet the eligibility requirements. Those already enrolled do not need to complete any additional steps to receive payment.

The amounts vary depending on the beneficiary profile:

Homeowners eligible for the standard STAR credit: between $350 and $600 .

Seniors eligible for Enhanced STAR: between $700 and $1,500.

When does the payment arrive, and what should beneficiaries do?

The check arrives before the payment deadline for school taxes in each area. New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse are due at the end of June and in July, so those beneficiaries will be paid first.

Those who are not yet enrolled in STAR can sign up on the state Department of Taxation and Finance website. There, it is also possible to track the check delivery or activate direct deposit.