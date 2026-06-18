In the United States, all offices of the Social Security Administration remain closed during the 11 federal holidays that are observed every year on the official calendar. These dates are intended to provide a time for reflection to commemorate events of national and international significance.

In that context, this Friday, June 19, the country will observe Juneteenth, so all SSA offices will remain completely closed to the public and in-person procedures cannot be carried out for 24 hours.

SSA mass closure confirmed for this Friday, June 19

Juneteenth will be the first federal holiday to fall on a Friday among all those celebrated so far. Also known as Emancipation Day, this date seeks to commemorate the end of slavery.

According to USA.gov, this day delves into the history of the African American community in the United States.

“Many cities across the country celebrate with parades, music festivals, and fireworks,” it says.

In that sense, the SSA offices, other nonessential government offices, banking institutions, and various private-sector businesses completely stop in-person service and limit their operations to the online services available.

Which non-in-person SSA procedures can be completed

During these days, my Social Security remains active so that operations such as the following can be carried out

Get personalized retirement benefit estimates

View spouse benefit estimates

Check the status of applications

Change direct deposit

Print a benefits verification letter

Change address

Other federal holidays when SSA offices will close

According to the official calendar, the following dates still remain