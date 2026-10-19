The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) announced an increase in the earnings limits that retirees may earn during 2027 without their monthly benefits being reduced.

The update is part of the scheduled adjustments for next year and mainly affects those who continue working while receiving Social Security payments but have not yet reached full retirement age.

According to the Social Security Administration, the general limit will rise to $25,560 annually in 2027, although there is a different amount for those who will reach full retirement age during that year.

How much can retirees earn in 2027 without having benefits deducted?

The earnings limits will depend on each beneficiary’s situation. The SSA set the following values for 2027:

Retirees who will remain below full retirement age throughout 2027 : they will be able to earn up to $25,560 annually without reductions under this rule.

People who will reach full retirement age in 2027 : they will have a limit of $67,920, applicable only to earnings obtained before the month in which they reach that age.

Retirees who have already reached full retirement age : they will be able to work and receive income without this earnings limit being applied.

Compared with 2026, the general limit will increase from $24,480 to $25,560, while the special amount for those reaching full retirement age will rise from $65,160 to $67,920.

How much does Social Security deduct if the income limit is exceeded?

The SSA sets different rules to calculate reductions in retirement benefits when earnings exceed the permitted amounts.

For those who will not reach full retirement age in 2027, the agency will withhold US$1 in benefits for every US$2 earned above $25,560.

By contrast, for those who reach full retirement age during 2027, the SSA will withhold $1 for every $3 above the $67,920 limit, considering only earnings corresponding to the months before reaching that age.

What happens when a person reaches full retirement age?

Once the beneficiary reaches full retirement age, the earnings limit no longer applies.

This means they can continue working and receive their Social Security benefits without reductions for exceeding a certain amount of earnings.

The full retirement age depends on each person’s year of birth, so it is not necessarily the same for all beneficiaries.