The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) announced new digital tools for people going through the process of applying for or appealing disability benefits. The changes expand the functions available within the personal my Social Security account and aim to speed up document submission, case tracking, and receipt of notifications.

The measure was announced by the agency on September 1, 2026, and is specifically aimed at those with a pending disability claim, an appeal, or a recently resolved case . Therefore, it does not represent a general change in how all Social Security benefits operate.

What changes for those with a disability claim

One of the main new features is that users can now complete and submit certain forms directly from their My Social Security account.

Among the documents that can be submitted online are:

HA-4631: information on recent medical treatments.

HA-4632: information on medications.

HA-4633: work history.

According to the SSA, digital filing allows evaluators to receive the information more quickly and helps make case processing more efficient.

The status of the process can also be tracked

Another new feature is the Claim Status Tracker, a tool that allows users to check the online status of certain disability claims and appeals.

Users will be able to access updates on different stages of the process, including moments such as the receipt of a hearing request, the review of information by the corresponding office, and the issuing of a decision.

In appeal cases, the system will also allow users to check information on review requests and learn when they were received and when the corresponding actions were completed.

New notifications available online

The SSA also expanded the number of documents that can be viewed electronically through the Message Center of my Social Security.

Among them is the so-called proffer letter, a notification sent when new evidence is added to a case after a hearing. The applicant can review that information and respond before a decision is made.

In addition, the agency added 26 additional notifications related to hearings. Among them are hearing notices, requests to justify late filings, requests to withdraw a hearing request, and hearing changes or postponements.

Users will be able to receive alerts

People who have an account can choose to receive an email or text message notification when new documents are available.

The SSA clarified that, despite the expansion of digital services, it will continue sending paper notifications to both beneficiaries and their designated representatives.

How to access the new features

To use these tools, it is necessary to have a personal my Social Security account. From there, users can check information related to their procedures and benefits, submit certain documents, and receive electronic communications.

The agency reported that more than 100 million Americans currently have an account and that it continues expanding its functions to allow access to personalized information without needing to visit an office in person or wait on the phone.