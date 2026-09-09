Social Security will undergo several important changes in 2027 that could affect millions of beneficiaries across the United States. The annual cost of living adjustment will increase monthly payments, while other rules will remain unchanged.

The exact COLA has not yet been announced, but the Social Security Administration is expected to release the figure in October. Meanwhile, the full retirement age will remain at 67 for people born in 1960 or later.

Social Security benefits will increase in 2027

The biggest change for beneficiaries will be the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The official 2027 increase has not yet been announced, although current estimates point to another increase in monthly payments.

The SSA calculates the COLA using inflation data from July, August, and September. The final figure is expected to be announced in October and will determine how much the benefits increase in 2027.

Social Security payments will follow the regular schedule

The payment system will remain largely unchanged in 2027. Retirement, survivor, and disability benefits will continue to be paid according to the Social Security payment calendar.

The biggest change for beneficiaries will be the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The official 2027 increase has not yet been announced, although current estimates point to another increase in monthly payments. Gemini IA

The SSA has already published its 2027 calendar, including the dates for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments.

Retirement age will not change in 2027

The full retirement age will remain 67 for people born in 1960 or later. Workers can still begin claiming retirement benefits at 62, although claiming before full retirement age permanently reduces the monthly benefit.

There is no scheduled increase in the full retirement age for 2027. Proposals to raise the retirement age exist, but they are not current changes that beneficiaries should expect next year.