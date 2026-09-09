When buying a carton of eggs, it is very common to question the differences between white eggs and brown eggs, as well as which of these two options has greater nutritional benefits.

However, despite the considerable debate that has arisen on this topic, experts say that the shell color does not affect the quality, nutritional value, or taste of the egg.

Buying cartons of white or brown eggs: what is the real difference

The main difference between the two is based on the breed of the hen that produces them; therefore, when making a decision, the bird’s diet, its raising, and the freshness of the product are factors that are recommended to take priority over color.

Harvard School of Public Health indicates that different breeds of hens can produce eggs of various colors, including white, cream, brown, blue, green, and even speckled.

The color of an egg’s shell depends on the hen

In general terms, hens with light plumage tend to lay white eggs, while those with reddish or brown plumage usually produce brown eggs.

What kind of egg do they advise buying? White or brown?

Both options have the same nutritional profile, so when making a choice, special attention is recommended to be paid to