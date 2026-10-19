Parents who get part of the child tax credit as a refund could receive up to $100 more per child for tax year 2027, the returns they’ll file in early 2028. That amount may rise from $1,700 to $1,800, depending on inflation and a rounding rule in federal law.

The refundable part, officially called the Additional Child Tax Credit, is money families can get back even if they owe no federal income tax. Returns filed in early 2027, which cover tax year 2026, still use the $1,700 cap, and the Internal Revenue service hasn’t announced the 2027 amount yet.

How much could the refundable child tax credit be in 2027?

The refundable amount goes up with inflation each year, but only in $100 steps. Any increase that falls short of the next step is rounded down, which is why the amount has been stuck at $1,700 since tax year 2024.

Bloomberg Tax , a tax research firm, estimates the inflation adjustment for 2027 at 3.2%. Before rounding, the 2026 amount already sat at about $1,790, so that increase would bring it to roughly $1,850 and lock in the $1,800 step.

The maximum credit, now $2,200 per child, could also rise to $2,300, though it would clear that step by a much smaller margin.

Which parents would get the extra $100 per child from the child tax credit?

The refundable increase helps families whose credit is bigger than the federal income tax they owe. Families with a larger tax bill would get an extra $100 only if the maximum credit also goes up.

The refundable portion is tied to work income: it equals 15% of earnings above $2,500. A family with one child would need about $14,500 in earnings to get the full $1,800.

Bloomberg Tax, a tax research firm, estimates the inflation adjustment for 2027 at 3.2%. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The child must be under 17 at the end of the year and have a Social Security number valid for work. The parent claiming the credit needs one too. On a joint return, one spouse needs it, and the other needs either a Social Security number or an individual taxpayer identification number . All numbers must be issued by the return’s due date.

The credit shrinks for incomes above $200,000, or $400,000 for married couples filing jointly. Those limits are based on modified adjusted gross income, the income figure the IRS uses for this credit, and they aren’t adjusted for inflation.

When will the IRS confirm the 2027 child tax credit amounts?

The IRS usually announces the new yearly amounts in October or November. Until then, any 2027 figure, including the ones above, is an estimate.

This year carries extra uncertainty. The Bureau of Labor Statistics never published price data for October 2025, so Bloomberg Tax based its projection on 11 months of data instead of 12.