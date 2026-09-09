The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) keeps all taxpayers informed through its official website about the consequences of receiving in their name a Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Your Right to a Hearing for being on the IRS debtors registry and not making arrangements promptly to avoid drastic collection process measures.

When no bilateral effort is made to pay or show intent to settle an outstanding debt, the collecting agency may block bank accounts, associated debit cards and any other asset on which a federal lien has been imposed.

In that context, if the agency decides to impose a bank levy, all funds and debit cards linked to the account are frozen at the moment the notice is delivered in the taxpayer’s name.

The United States Government may seize the bank accounts of those who appear in the IRS debtors registry

According to what the authorities specify, after IRS decides to formalize a levy on a bank account, it sets a 21-day period for the taxpayer to make payment arrangements.

However, during this period both funds and associated cards remain completely unusable.

“When there is a bank levy, this means that the funds in the account are frozen starting from the date and time the levy is received . Normally, the levy does not affect funds deposited into the account after that,” authorities state.

What to do to prevent the funds from being seized

The 21-day deadline is set by the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) and is intended to allow the taxpayer to contact the agency and establish a payment plan that shows the intent to settle the debt or notify the IRS if errors were made.

When can IRS release a levy on a bank account, cards, or assets

The penalty may become void when any of the following situations occurs

The debt was paid off The period to collect the tax expired before the levy was issued Releasing the levy would allow the taxpayer to pay their taxes An installment payment plan is established and the levy release is agreed upon The penalty could prevent the taxpayer from paying basic day-to-day expenses

In the event that the levy is released, it will still be necessary to settle the debt with the IRS to prevent the measure from being imposed again.