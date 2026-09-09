A host couple in Florida is looking for volunteers willing to work 20 hours a week with household and gardening tasks. In return, they offer a private room and meals included. The call is made through Workaway, an international cultural exchange platform.

Joseph and Deborah, a retired photographer and a singing teacher, posted the ad to receive travelers on their ten-acre property near Gainesville. The house functions as a former hunting and fishing retreat, surrounded by lakes and protected forest.

Free accommodation in Florida: what do they ask for in return?

The main commitment consists of dedicating four hours a day, five days a week, to cooking, cleaning, and light maintenance tasks. This is not farm work or heavy construction projects.

The hosts value initiative and cooking experience, since they follow a low-carbohydrate diet with meat, chicken, and fish. Weekends are free to explore the area.

Tasks requested

Preparation of simple and healthy meals

Cleaning and organizing shared spaces

Light gardening and garden maintenance

Small organization projects in the workshop and the house

Everything included in the accommodation and its requirements

In exchange for the work hours, the hosts offer a private room with a queen bed or, depending on availability, a place in their motorhome. They also include meals on work days and access to laundry and kitchen facilities.

To apply, own transportation, personal hygiene items, and financial self-sufficiency during the stay are required. Workaway also requires identity verification through a passport or driver’s license before confirming the reservation.