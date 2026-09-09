En esta noticia
A host couple in Florida is looking for volunteers willing to work 20 hours a week with household and gardening tasks. In return, they offer a private room and meals included. The call is made through Workaway, an international cultural exchange platform.
Joseph and Deborah, a retired photographer and a singing teacher, posted the ad to receive travelers on their ten-acre property near Gainesville. The house functions as a former hunting and fishing retreat, surrounded by lakes and protected forest.
Free accommodation in Florida: what do they ask for in return?
The main commitment consists of dedicating four hours a day, five days a week, to cooking, cleaning, and light maintenance tasks. This is not farm work or heavy construction projects.
The hosts value initiative and cooking experience, since they follow a low-carbohydrate diet with meat, chicken, and fish. Weekends are free to explore the area.
Tasks requested
- Preparation of simple and healthy meals
- Cleaning and organizing shared spaces
- Light gardening and garden maintenance
- Small organization projects in the workshop and the house
Everything included in the accommodation and its requirements
In exchange for the work hours, the hosts offer a private room with a queen bed or, depending on availability, a place in their motorhome. They also include meals on work days and access to laundry and kitchen facilities.
To apply, own transportation, personal hygiene items, and financial self-sufficiency during the stay are required. Workaway also requires identity verification through a passport or driver’s license before confirming the reservation.
Those who are not U.S. citizens must check at the U.S. embassy in their country whether they can enter with a tourist visa or whether they need a specific permit, since the requirement varies according to nationality and the length of stay.