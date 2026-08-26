En esta noticia

When a debt with the tax authorities remains unresolved for some time, the process stops being administrative and moves to direct action. In the United States, ignoring the final notices can trigger measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s money and assets.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can move forward with levies if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

Alivio fiscal.Oficial en todo el país | El IRS otorga 2.200 dólares y los deposita en las cuentas bancarias de todas las personas que envíen el Formulario 1040 y cumplan estos requisitos

NO ONE should wait to respond to this IRS notice

Before carrying out a levy, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notification, the agency informs:

  • Details of the outstanding debt
  • A period of up to 30 days to respond or regularize

This is the last notice before collection measures are activated.

IRS automatically levies everyone who has delayed this procedure

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

  • The case moves to the active collection system (ACS)
  • Levy is enabled without further warnings
  • The room for negotiation is drastically reduced

Failure to respond speeds up the process.

Beneficios.Pagos aprobados | SSA confirmó los últimos depósitos del mes: ¿Quiénes cobran este miércoles 26 de agosto?

IRS levies one by one all these assets

Through ACS, the IRS can apply:

  • Bank account levy
  • Wage withholding (wage garnishment)
  • Intervention on property and assets