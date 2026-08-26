Combining bay leaves with baking soda represents an economical household strategy that does not require exclusive ingredients. This mixture takes advantage of the deodorizing effect of baking soda together with the aromatic oils of bay leaves to reduce unpleasant odors, freshen enclosed spaces, and limit the growth of bacteria and fungi in closets, drawers, and refrigerators.

Its versatility is a highly valued aspect, given that it works as a passive deodorizer in indoor environments and as a mild cleaner, suitable for countertops, tiles, and sinks. Likewise, it does not damage surfaces and lacks synthetic compounds, in addition to providing a more natural aroma compared with most commercial sprays.

Bay leaf and baking soda mix: ready in minutes

The described process takes no more than five minutes to carry out. It is crucial to dry five bay leaves, which is an essential step to prevent mold from developing in the preparation. Afterwards, they should be crushed or finely cut and combined with two teaspoons of baking soda. This mixture must be stored in an airtight container.

In order to impart aromas in drawers or in the refrigerator, it is suggested to place a teaspoon of the preparation inside a cloth sachet. In its role as a cleaner, it can be sprinkled over the desired surface, rubbed with a damp cloth, and rinsed. It is important to note that it does not cause damage to faucets or metals.

What it is for and what its scope is

It is important to note that although this combination is effective in daily cleaning, it should not be considered a substitute for professional disinfection , especially in situations of persistent dirt or significant moisture. Its usefulness lies in everyday prevention and not in solving problems that indicate a more serious situation.

Baking soda acts by neutralizing the acidic compounds responsible for unpleasant odors, while bay leaf oils provide antimicrobial properties. This synergy is ideal for regular maintenance in enclosed spaces with poor air circulation.

In view of this, baking soda and the essential oils of bay leaf are ingredients commonly available in the home. Their quick preparation makes it possible to obtain results that, in terms of cost and sustainability, surpass many commercial alternatives.