The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) grants tax credits and deductions to taxpayers who comply with their tax obligations and with the requirements established by the Government for each program.

In the case of tax credits, which may be refundable, the taxpayer is required to file their tax return on time and claim the correct benefits. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) has a maximum refundable amount.

What are they, and who can qualify?

For tax year 2025, the Child Tax Credit reaches an amount of 2,200 dollars per qualifying child. However, only 1,700 are refundable through the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).

To claim this benefit, the child must meet certain requirements, such as:

Be under 17 at the end of the tax year.

Be claimed as a dependent .

Have a valid Social Security Number (SSN) for work.

Meet the relationship, residence, and support conditions.

The taxpayer must meet the identification requirements established by the IRS.

Filing Form 1040: Why is it important, and how do you submit it?

The Form 1040 is the federal personal income tax return, and it is of utmost importance for determining the income, taxes, deductions, and credits that apply to each taxpayer.

In the case of the CTC, dependents must be declared correctly. In addition, the specific calculation for this type of credit is carried out through Schedule 8812 .

Filing Form 1040 does not, by itself, generate a deposit of 1,700 dollars.