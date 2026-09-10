The United States Government, through the Social Security Administration (SSA), confirmed that couples eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) receive up to $17,892 per year.

The amount comes from the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that took effect in December 2025 and raised the maximum monthly payment to $1,491.

The increase is based on the 1973 law that requires benefits to be updated according to inflation. For 2026, the SSA set a 2.8% increase, calculated based on the variation in the Consumer Price Index between the third quarter of 2024 and that of 2025.

Which couples receive the $17,892 and what do the requirements call for?

The amount corresponds to the federal SSI program cap for eligible couples. In 2025 the maximum monthly payment was $1,450; with the 2026 adjustment it rose to $1,491, which equals $17,892 per year.

The benefit is not a one-time payment: it is deposited every month into the bank account declared to the SSA. To qualify, couples must meet these requirements:

Be 65 years of age or older, or prove blindness or a recognized disability

Have income and resources below the limits set by the program

Reside legally and permanently in the United States

Be enrolled in the SSA system

How does this amount affect beneficiary couples?

The adjustment aims to ensure that the purchasing power of beneficiaries is not reduced in the face of inflation. For couples who were already receiving the maximum, the increase represents an additional $492 per year compared with 2025.