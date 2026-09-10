An ingredient that almost everyone has in the kitchen can have an unexpected use in gardening. More and more people are turning to cinnamon powder t o care for their plants and solve some common soil problems.

The trick is simple, but it is necessary to know when to use it and how often to repeat the procedure, as this can make the difference between saving the plant or damaging it.

What is the purpose of adding cinnamon powder to plant soil?

Adding cinnamon powder to plant soil is a home trick that some gardening enthusiasts use mainly to help control the appearance of certain fungi in the substrate.

Cinnamon contains compounds such as cinnamaldehyde, to which various laboratory studies attribute antifungal activity.

However, it should not be considered a fungicide. Its effect varies depending on the type of fungus, the concentration used and the soil conditions.

It does not replace fundamental measures such as maintaining good drainage, adequate ventilation, and avoiding overwatering.

How often should cinnamon powder be added to plant soil?

There is no scientifically established frequency for applying cinnamon powder to plants. Usually, small amounts are used when excessive moisture or signs of fungi are observed.

A very light layer can be placed on the surface of the substrate when a minor problem appears, and the plant can be re-evaluated before repeating the application.

If the fungi persist, it is advisable to first check the growing conditions instead of continuing to add cinnamon.