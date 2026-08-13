The state of New York Department of Taxation and Finance has enabled a tax credit that allows families with young children to receive up to US$1,575 in their bank account. The benefit corresponds to the New York City Child and Dependent Care Credit.

The payment is part of a local extension of a state credit, in turn based on an existing federal benefit. It is claimed when filing the 2026 tax return, using Form IT-216.

Who can receive the 1,575 dollar deposit?

The benefit applies to families that lived in New York City for all or part of the year, and that paid care expenses for at least one child under age 4 while working or looking for work.

The income requirement is key: the household must have a federal adjusted gross income (FAGI) of US$30,000 or less. The lower the income, the higher the percentage of the state credit transferred to the city amount.

The full requirements include:

Full or partial residency in New York City in 2025.

Care expenses paid for a child under age 4 as of December 31.

FAGI of US$30,000 or less.

Prior compliance with the conditions of the state credit.

How is the amount calculated and how is it claimed?

The US$1,575 amount corresponds to the most favorable scenario, when the state credit reaches US$2,100 and the city adds the additional 75% allowed. With higher income or lower care expenses, the result decreases proportionally.