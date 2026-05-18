The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can seize assets linked to an inheritance under certain circumstances. It is not an automatic procedure, but it is a specific option when there are unpaid tax obligations. The IRS levy varies depending on who has the tax debt and the status of the estate process. Both the deceased person’s outstanding taxes and the heir’s taxes can enable the tax agency to act on inherited assets. The tax agency can intervene in an inheritance when there are outstanding tax debts left by the deceased. When a person dies, their assets become part of the estate, and that estate must settle taxes before distribution. If there are unpaid amounts, the IRS can: The key step is to file the deceased person’s final tax return. This procedure is mandatory and must include: Responsibility falls on the surviving spouse or the estate representative. In addition, if the estate’s assets generate income such as rent, investments, etc., it may also be necessary to file an additional estate return through Form 1041. Without this final step, the IRS can automatically seize your inheritance.