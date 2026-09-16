The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding taxpayers that they can use Direct Pay to make federal tax payments directly from a checking or savings account without paying a fee.

The service is available through IRS.gov and does not require taxpayers to create an account or sign in. Users must answer basic questions to verify their identity before making a payment.

What can taxpayers pay through Direct Pay?

Direct Pay can be used for several individual tax payments, including balances due, estimated taxes, amended returns, and tax extension payments.

Businesses can also use the service for balance-due payments, federal tax deposits, and other federal tax payments.

How the IRS payment service works

Taxpayers can make a same-day payment or schedule one up to 365 days in advance. The service also provides a confirmation number and allows users to request an email confirmation.

A scheduled payment can be changed or canceled up to two business days before the payment date. Payments must be made from a US financial institution using the bank’s routing and account numbers.

Direct Pay can be used for several individual tax payments, including balances due, estimated taxes, amended returns, and tax extension payments.

Who cannot use Direct Pay?

The IRS says taxpayers who have never filed a tax return, or who have not filed one in more than six years, may need to use another payment method.

Each Direct Pay payment must also be below $10 million. Taxpayers who need to pay $10 million or more can use a same-day wire or the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), if they are already enrolled.