People who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) can work while collecting benefits, but their earnings can affect how much they receive each month. Because SSI is based on financial need, income from work can change the amount of the monthly payment.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has specific rules for reporting wages and other employment changes. Beneficiaries who do not report this information on time could face payment adjustments, including overpayments or underpayments.

When do SSI recipients have to report their wages?

SSI recipients who work must report their wages to the SSA. The agency says wages should be reported by the 10th day of the month after they are received, although beneficiaries are encouraged to report them by the 6th day.

Other employment changes must also be reported within 10 days after the end of the month in which the change occurred. This includes starting a new job, receiving a pay raise, or leaving a job.

How can wages be reported?

Beneficiaries can report wages through their my Social Security account, the SSA Mobile Wage Reporting app, or the agency’s automated telephone wage reporting system.

SSI recipients who work must report their wages to the SSA.

The SSA may also receive wage information automatically through its Payroll Information Exchange (PIE). However, beneficiaries should continue reporting their wages themselves until the agency confirms that it is receiving the information through PIE.

Failing to report wages or employment changes correctly can result in incorrect SSI payments and may lead to an overpayment that the beneficiary has to repay.