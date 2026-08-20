Sweeping seems like one of the simplest chores in the house, but anyone who does it often knows there is a hard-to-avoid problem: lint, hair, and pet hair can get trapped between the broom bristles.

This forces you to remove them manually and can leave the tool dirty even after cleaning the floor.

For this reason, some people have started using a resource they already have at home: a plastic bag.

What is the purpose of placing a plastic bag on the broom?

The main function of this method is to prevent lint from sticking directly to the broom. By covering the bristles with the plastic, the debris that would normally tangle among them has a different surface on which to collect.

This can be especially useful when there is hair, pet hair, threads, or small bits of lint on the floor. Instead of getting trapped in the broom, they can be removed along with the bag once sweeping is finished.

The goal is to make it easier to collect certain debris and keep the bristles cleaner .

Why does lint stick to the broom?

The fibers of brooms can easily hold onto lightweight debris. When sweeping, the friction causes hair, strands, and lint to tangle among the bristles, especially when they are thin and flexible.

The problem becomes even more noticeable when the broom is used every day. Over time, the built-up debris can form small clumps that are difficult to remove.

The bag then acts as a protective layer. By staying between the dirt and the bristles, it reduces direct contact and allows much of the debris to be removed along with the plastic.

How to place the plastic bag on the broom

Applying this trick does not require special products or complicated preparation. All you need is a clean plastic bag and a broom.

Place the bag over the bristle area of the broom. Make sure the plastic covers as much of the brush as possible. Secure the bag so it does not come loose while sweeping. Use the broom as usual. When finished, remove the bag carefully and throw it away or reuse it if it is still clean and in good condition.

It is important that the bag fits tightly enough so it does not come off during sweeping, but without completely preventing the movement of the bristles.

The main benefit: less dirt trapped in the bristles

People who have pets or who constantly find hair and lint on the floors may notice a particularly practical difference.

Instead of finishing cleaning and having to manually remove the hairs left between the bristles, you only need to remove the covering bag.

This method can also be combined with other simple cleaning tricks to reduce the time spent on household chores.