The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended several federal tax deadlines to February 8, 2027, for individuals and businesses affected by Hurricane Isaias in Florida. The relief applies to eligible taxpayers in 28 counties and covers certain tax returns and payments originally due between October 9, 2026, and February 8, 2027.

The extension follows a federal disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The IRS will automatically apply the relief to eligible taxpayers located in the covered areas.

Which Florida taxpayers qualify for the extended deadline?

The relief covers individuals who live and businesses whose principal place of business is located in 28 Florida counties, including Bay, Citrus, Escambia, Leon, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton. The full list also includes Baker, Calhoun, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, Wakulla, and Washington .

Taxpayers whose records need to meet a filing or payment deadline are located in the disaster area may also qualify, even if they live or operate a business elsewhere.

The extension follows a federal disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Nataliya Vaitkevich

The relief also covers certain relief workers affiliated with recognized government or philanthropic organizations and individuals who were visiting the disaster area and were injured or killed as a result of the disaster.

Taxpayers outside the covered area can call the IRS at 866-562-5227 to determine whether they qualify.

Which tax returns and payments can be postponed?

The February 8, 2027, deadline also applies to eligible taxpayers who had a valid extension to file their 2025 federal income tax return. However, the relief does not extend the deadline to pay taxes owed for that year, which was April 15, 2026 . Those payments are not covered by the postponement.

Eligible taxpayers can also postpone estimated income tax payments originally due on or after October 9, 2026, without incurring penalties for late estimated payments, provided they pay by the new deadline. Certain quarterly payroll and excise tax returns originally due November 2, 2026, and February 1, 2027, are also covered.

What taxpayers need to know about the 2025 tax return

The extension also covers individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2025 federal income tax return. However, it does not extend the deadline to pay taxes owed for that year: those payments were due April 15, 2026, and are not eligible for this relief.

The IRS will also waive certain penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due from October 9 through October 25, 2026, if the deposits are made by October 26. Taxpayers who receive a penalty notice for a deadline covered by the relief should call the number listed on the notice to request an adjustment.