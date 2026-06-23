A court settlement in the United States provides payments of up to US$5,000 for people affected by a data breach linked to laboratory testing services. The refund applies to citizens and foreigners whose medical information was exposed, as long as they submit the required documentation.

The company, Laboratory Corp of America (Labcorp), agreed to a US$35 million settlement to close a class-action lawsuit, without admitting liability. The case involves a security breach that occurred between 2018 and 2019 that allegedly compromised the data of about 7.7 million people.

Who can claim the US$5,000 and how?

Those who had personal information shared by Labcorp with the collections agency AMCA between August 2018 and March 2019 can file a claim. Those people received a notice by postal mail or email with an identification number (Class Member ID) to submit the claim on the settlement website.

To receive the maximum amount of US$5,000, you must prove economic losses with receipts, bank statements, or other documentation. That refund covers expenses resulting from the breach, including:

Credit monitoring costs.

Identity theft expenses.

Medical fraud losses.

Professional services hired.

Other verifiable miscellaneous purchases.

How much do those without proof get, and when does the money arrive?

Those who do not submit proof or did not suffer losses can receive about US$50, an amount that will vary depending on the number of approved claims. In addition, everyone gets two years of free credit monitoring and the payment of US$25 per hour for time spent resolving fraud, up to ten hours.

The final approval hearing is scheduled for August 20, 2026, and payments would begin toward the end of the year. That is why it is advisable to submit the form before the deadlines: September 3 to claim and July 27 to object or opt out.