A new rebate program in the United States gives back up to $5,000 to homeowners who clear their yards and remove dangerous vegetation to reduce the risk of wildfires. The benefit covers up to 50% of the cost of “defensible space” work in areas considered high risk.

The initiative comes from a partnership between the Nevada Tahoe Conservation District and the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District. It is funded by grants from the U.S. Forest Service and the Nevada Division of Forestry, amid red flag warnings in the north of the state and the Tahoe Basin.

What does the state benefit include, and who can receive the $5,000?

The rebate returns up to half of what was spent on mitigation work, with a cap of $5,000 per home. The goal is to encourage homeowners to remove brush and create safer conditions around their homes, one of the most effective ways to protect them from fire.

The benefit is not nationwide: it applies only to five Lake Tahoe communities in the state of Nevada, considered vulnerable to fires. The eligible neighborhoods are:

Upper Kingsbury.

Zephyr Heights.

Zephyr Cove.

Zephyr Knolls.

Marla Bay.

What do you have to do to claim the rebate for cleaning up yards?

To access the benefit, the homeowner must first schedule a defensible space inspection with the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District. Inspectors review the property, identify problem areas, and provide recommendations so the home meets the requirements.

Among the tasks usually recommended are removing brush, pruning and clearing low branches from trees, eliminating so-called “ladder fuels,” and increasing the distance between vegetation and structures. Only after the work is completed and a final inspection is passed does the applicant receive the rebate. Officials hope to expand the program to more neighborhoods in the future.