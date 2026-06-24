The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States details on its official website what the consequences may be of having an outstanding tax debt, receiving a Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Your Right to a Hearing, and not responding as soon as possible.

In these situations, and as an authorized part of the collection process, the agency may determine that seizing property is the next action to take. Among the properties to which the IRS may have rights is the wage.

IRS will send notices, workplace by workplace, to those who do not complete this procedure

If the debt is not settled immediately when a notice of levy is received, the agency will send the debtor’s workplace Publication 1494 and the levy so that the portion of the salary that must be withheld each month can be determined.

Subsequently, the employer gives the affected worker a Statement of Exemptions and Marital Status that must be completed and returned within a period of 3 days. Complying with this step is essential to finishing determining which, if any, portion of the salary is exempt from the measure.

If this form is not completed within 3 days, “the exempt amount will be calculated as if you were married filing separately, with one exemption,” the authorities indicate.

In what cases can the IRS end this measure on wages

When a levy is applied -whether on wages or any other asset- the penalty may be lifted if