Since 2025, American authorities have enforced the REAL ID requirements to strengthen security at airports, changing the rules that citizens and permanent residents must follow to travel by air within the United States.

This Act sets higher security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards (IDs). This means that if you do not have a REAL ID, you must present a passport or another valid document to travel, now that a standard driver’s license will not be enough.

Why do I have to upgrade my license to a REAL ID?

According to official information, if you do not have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state-issued ID, you would need a different TSA-acceptable form of identification to travel between states.

Also, you will not be able to use it to access federal government facilities or military installations or enter nuclear power plants.

A REAL ID would appear, depending on the state’s policies, as a gold star on the upper right side of the driver’s license.

How to apply for a REAL ID?

You must follow the process established by your state’s driver’s licensing agency and provide the required documents. In most cases, you will need to present:

Proof of identity , such as a U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, or Permanent Resident Card (Green Card).

Proof of your Social Security number , such as your Social Security card, Form W-2, or a pay stub or paycheck from your job.

Proof of residency in the state, such as a deed, mortgage statement, lease agreement, utility bill, or bank statement.

The exact requirements and application process vary by state, so applicants should check their state driver’s licensing agency’s website before applying.

A REAL ID would appear, depending on the state’s policies, as a gold star on the upper right side of the driver’s license.

Can I fly without a REAL ID?

There is no obligation to apply for a REAL ID, but you have to know that you will need to travel with TSA-acceptable identification to fly within the country.

If you do not have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state-issued ID, TSA accepts several other forms of identification for domestic air travel, including: